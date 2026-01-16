Realtor K Raheja Corp to build 1.18-acre international school in Navi Mumbai

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Realty firm K Raheja Corp will build a global school on a 1.18-acre land parcel in Navi Mumbai and the academic session is expected to start in the next 3-4 years.

Mumbai-based K Raheja Corp is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The group is also a sponsor of a listed entity Mindspace Business Parks REIT, which has a large portfolio of Grade-A office campuses across major cities.

In a statement, the company said the total built-up area of the international school at Juinagar in Navi Mumbai will be 1.8 lakh sq feet. The school have up to Class 12.

K Raheja Corp did not mention the total investment to establish this school.

The school will be part of the company's over 50-acre mixed-use development that integrates office spaces, premium residences, tech-led infrastructure, convenience retail and a lifestyle club.

"At K Raheja Corp, we don't build standalone assets, we build ecosystem that work holistically," the statement said.

The founding batch is expected to commence in the next 3-4 years. PTI MJH TRB