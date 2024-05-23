Realtor Puravankara posts Rs 6.71 cr loss in March quarter

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.71 crore for the March 2024 quarter on higher expenses.

Advertisment

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.75 crore in the year-ago period.

According to a regulatory filing, the total income rose to Rs 946.84 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal as against Rs 446.39 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Total expenses surged to Rs 942.78 crore in the January-March period as compared to Rs 478.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisment

During the full 2023-24 fiscal, the company's net profit declined to Rs 42 crore from Rs 66.52 crore in the preceding year.

Total income increased to Rs 2,260.10 crore in FY24 over Rs 1,406.99 crore a year ago.

Puravankara is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a presence in South and West India. PTI MJH SHW