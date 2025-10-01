Realtor Runwal Developers approaches Sebi to mobilise Rs 2,000 cr via IPO

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Real estate company Runwal Developers has submitted its draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for raising Rs 2,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The Mumbai-based company's maiden public offering comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 1,700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of Rs 300 crore by promoter -- Sandeep Subhash Runwal, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.

Proceeds from its fresh issuance to the tune of Rs 1,300 crore will be utilised for payment of debt availed by the company and its subsidiaries and general corporate purposes.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement for up to Rs 340 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

Founded in 1988, the company is a real estate development company with a focus on a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial and organised retail projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune in Maharashtra.

As of June 30, 2025, the company had 35 completed projects, 17 ongoing projects and 24 upcoming projects across MMR and Pune.

The company's revenue from operations was Rs 1,163 crore and net profit was Rs 137.4 crore during FY25.

ICICI Securities, BOB Capital Markets, IIFL Capital Services and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers of the company's public offering.