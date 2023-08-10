Realtors feel strong housing demand to sustain with RBI keeping repo rate unchanged; seek rate cut in next MPC

New Delhi, Aug 10 ( PTI) The RBI's move to keep interest rate unchanged will help sustain strong housing sales seen in the past two years, real estate industry experts said on Thursday and sought a reduction in repo rate in the next monetary policy to further boost demand.

Advertisment

The RBI on Thursday kept key interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting but signalled tighter policy if food prices drive inflation higher.

Realtors' apex body CREDAI President Boman Irani termed it as a "cautious step" to controlling inflation in the long run.

"With the economy on track & driven by sustained demand across sectors, we at CREDAI reiterate our view that it will be beneficial for consumer sentiment if a repo rate cut is announced in the next MPC review," he said.

Advertisment

This will increase consumer spending in the festive season & fuel demand across sectors, boosting our Indian growth story, Irani said.

Ranjan Bandelkar, National President of NAREDCO, said the stability in interest rates comes as a relief for developers who have been navigating a complex economic landscape.

"The unchanged rates provide a certain degree of predictability, which is essential for planning and executing long-term projects," he added.

Advertisment

Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd MD & CEO Sanjay Dutt said this move will help in sustaining the demand for luxury residential properties while encouraging potential buyers to invest in their dream homes.

Real estate consultant Anarock chairman said, "This is nothing but good news for aspiring homebuyers on the market for purchase in the near future. The unchanged repo rate will help maintain the momentum in housing sales - particularly in the mid and luxury segments, which did significantly well in H1 2023." Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO of Housing.com and Proptiger.com, said there will be no changes in home loan EMIs, which is a positive signal for prospective homebuyers.

"This move might also serve to boost sentiment in the lead-up to the festive season, which is an important time for the real estate industry," he added.

Advertisment

India Sotheby's International Realty CEO Ashwin Chadha said there is an emerging expectation that the RBI might eventually consider a reduction in key interest rates.

"Once this happens it will be a much-needed breather on EMIs for home loans. The demand for residential real estate has been robust since 2021 on the strength of the economy, jobs and growth," he said.

Sudhir Pai, CEO, Magicbricks, the decision to maintain the repo rate will provide relief to homebuyers and investors.

Among developers, Emami Realty MD & CEO Nitesh Kumar said this will boost homebuying sentiments.

Sandeep Runwal, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra, said it is a favourable step, "though a decrease in these rates would have positively impacted the optimism of potential homebuyers resulting in stimulated home sales".

Gaurs Group CMD Manoj Gaur said the current repo rate at 6.5 per cent is on a higher side and is a concern, at least for the affordable housing, while Raheja Developers' Nayan Raheja hailed the RBI decision and hoped for rate cut in next meet scheduled in October.

Krisumi Corporation MD Mohit Jain is of the view that real estate sector necessitates a stable and predictable interest environment to ensure sustained growth.

Ramani Sastri, Chairman and MD of Bengaluru-based Sterling Developers said the continuation of existing policy rates and a further reduction in interest rates in the near future would be preferred to bolster overall market confidence.

Ajmera Realty and Infra India CFO Nitin Bavisi said this will have a positive outcome on the pre-bookings of real estate ahead of the festive season.

Ankush Kaul, Chief Business Officer at Ambience Group, said discerning homebuyers should avail benefits of stable home loan rates.

Housing brokerage firm InfraMantra Director Garvit Tiwari said this is a big positive for home buyers as they know that their EMIs down the line will only decrease further. "A lot of fence-sitters are expected to jump in, and developers are likely to cash in on this pent-up demand," he added.

Ramesh Menon, Founder Director, Delhi Consortiums, said this will bring relief to industry. "Consumers will feel more confident as the affordability will remain consistent." PTI MJH MR