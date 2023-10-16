Realty firm Anant Raj starts 2 realty projects in Hyderabad, South Delhi with 17 lakh sq ft developable area

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd on Monday said the company is starting an affordable housing project in Hyderabad and a mix-use project in South Delhi totalling 17 lakh square feet of developable area.

For the South Delhi project, the company said it has got all the approvals for commencement of construction, including registration from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, (RERA) NCT of Delhi.

In a regulatory filing, Delhi-based Anant Raj Ltd informed that the company "is commencing a new project namely 'Anant Raj Centre' located in Mehrauli (South Delhi), New Delhi, having a developable area of approximately 7,00,000 square feet, a mix of office space, hospitality, and serviced apartments." Anant Raj said the company, through its wholly-owned step-down subsidiary Jai Govinda Ghar Nirman Ltd, is commencing an affordable housing project 'Anant Raj Aashray-11' located in Electronic Manufacturing Cluster 2 (EMC 2), Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, being developed by the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

For this project, the company has got all approvals for the commencement of construction and selling the project, including registration from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority, (RERA) Andhra Pradesh.

The project has a saleable area of about 10,00,000 square feet to develop affordable homes.

The company did not disclose the cost to develop these two projects.

Anant Raj Ltd is one of the leading real estate players in Delhi-NCR and adjoining cities. It is into the development of housing, commercial and data centre projects. PTI MJH SHW