Realty firm Manglam Group to invest Rs 1,000 cr to build hotels in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Realty firm Manglam Group will invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years to expand its hospitality business in Rajasthan to cater to rising demand for premium hotels.

Jaipur-based Manglam Group has already developed 'Westin Jaipur Resort', a 150-room luxury property on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The property will soon open to the public.

To expand its hospitality business, the company plans to invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years.

In a statement on Monday, Manglam Group said it has started work on its second hospitality project in Jaipur comprising about 200 rooms. This new hotel will be a part of a mixed-use development in Jagatpura and will be managed by a global brand.

It also plans to develop a 200-key project on Ajmer Road with an investment of Rs 200 crore, a 250-key project on Delhi-Jaipur Road with an investment of Rs 300 crore and a 200-key project near Khatu Shyam Temple with an investment of Rs 150 crore.

"Our Rs 1,000 crore hospitality investment is a strategic step toward reshaping Rajasthan's tourism industry. The demand for world-class luxury experiences is at an all-time high, and Manglam Group is committed to delivering exceptional hospitality assets that cater to this evolving market," Amrita Gupta, Director at Manglam Group, said.

The company said the demand for hotels is very high in Rajasthan, being one of the major wedding destinations in the country.

Founded in 2008, Manglam Group has completed more than 70 real estate projects and is developing many projects.