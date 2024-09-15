Realty firm Navin's makes key appointments

Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI) Real estate developer Navin's has appointed R Kumar as its Chairman with immediate effect.

Viswajith Kumar (Navin Kumar) would be the new managing director, the company said.

"At Navin's, we have driven ourselves tirelessly since 1989 to achieve the culmination of architectural brilliance and highest value for price in our projects. We have completed more than 125 projects and these stand testimony to our commitment and dedication," Kumar said.

"We have emerged as the most trusted builder and we are very proud of our journey and achievements," Kumar said in a statement on Sunday.

An alumni of George Washington University, United States, Viswajith Kumar currently serves real estate body Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India, Chennai Chapter, as its Treasurer.

"Navin's has been creating lovable functionally elegant living spaces for more than 35 years. We bring to the table clear titles, excellent locations, perfect constructions with strict adherence to rules and regulations," Viswajith Kumar said. PTI VIJ ROH