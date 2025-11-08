Realty firm Pioneer Urban Land buys 9,419 sq ft flat in DLF's Camellias for Rs 95 cr

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Realty firm Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Ltd has bought a 9,419 sq ft apartment in DLF's luxury project 'The Camellias' in Gurugram for Rs 95 crore, according to CRE Matrix.

Real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix has reviewed the registration document of this transaction.

The apartment was registered on September 29.

CRE Matrix has reported that three more residential properties were registered during September with a combined value of around Rs 176 crore.

According to sources, the current value of these housing properties would be much higher.

A penthouse was booked in 2015 for Rs 59 crore, while another penthouse was booked in August 2021.

Out of the four properties that were registered, two were primary transactions and two secondary market transactions.

DLF's super luxury project 'The Camellias' has seen many big-ticket housing deals, because of high demand from ultra HNIs.

In December 2024, a 16,290 sq ft penthouse in this project was sold for Rs 190 crore, possibly the costliest apartment transaction in the region.

In 2025, a British businessman bought an 11,416 sq ft apartment in The Camellias for Rs 100 crore.

Buoyed by the success of this project, DLF last year launched another super-luxury housing project, 'The Dahlias', at the same location in Gurugram.

Out of 420 apartments, DLF Ltd already sold 221 super-luxury flats for nearly Rs 16,000 crore in this upcoming project, 'The Dahlias'.

DLF, the biggest real estate firm in the country in terms of market capitalisation, has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area of more than 352 million square feet. PTI MJH DRR DRR