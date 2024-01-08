Realty firm Whiteland Corporation appoints Pankaj Pal as managing director

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Realty firm Whiteland Corporation on Monday said it has appointed Pankaj Pal as its managing director.

Pal, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, has 33 years of experience.

He has been in senior leadership roles at Eros Group, Great Eastern (now Mahindra Realty), Vatika Group, IREO, M3M, AIPL, and Landmark Group, the company said in a statement.

"With an impressive 33 years of extensive experience, Pankaj brings invaluable and strong leadership capabilities to our team," Navdeep Sardana, Founder Chairman of Whiteland Corporation, said.

Gurugram-based Whiteland Corporation is developing five real estate projects, mainly housing. PTI MJH SHW