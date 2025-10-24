Realty sector sees over 2-fold jump in capital market fundraising at USD 1.15 bn in Jul-Sep: Report

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Indian real estate sector witnessed more than 2-fold jump in fundraising through the capital market to USD 1.15 billion during the July-September period of this year, compared with the preceding quarter, according to a Grant Thornton Bharat report.

The real estate sector saw 42 deals across three categories -- mergers & acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE) and capital market -- totalling USD 2.85 billion during the July-September quarter of the 2025 calendar year.

The latest Grant Thornton Bharat Real Estate Dealtracker report noted that the September quarter saw 21 M&A deals valued at USD 843 million, compared with six deals valued at USD 195 million in the preceding quarter.

PE activity rebounded strongly during the September quarter, with 12 deals valued at USD 859 million, as against seven deals totalling USD 580 million in the preceding quarter.

"Capital market activity also remained robust, with the IPO and QIP segments together accounting for nine deals worth USD 1.1 billion, a significant jump from the previous quarter's tally of four deals totalling USD 488 million," the report said.

The consultant highlighted that equity markets showed renewed activity during the September quarter, with five IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) raising a total of USD 805 million and four QIPs (Qualified Institutional Placements) worth USD 344 million.

Sattva Group and Blackstone-backed Knowledge Realty Trust's USD 547 million offering contributed 68 per cent of the total IPO deal value, it added.