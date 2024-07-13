RealX helps 57 investors acquire commercial plots worth Rs 10.4 cr in Ayodhya

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Fractional ownership platform RealX has helped investors acquire over 3,500 square yards of commercial land in Ayodhya for Rs 10.4 crore.

In a statement, RealX said it closed its Ayodhya commercial land parcel of 31,646 sq ft (3516.22 sq yards) at a value of Rs 10.40 crore.

As many as 57 investors acquired commercial land. They invested between Rs 50,000 and Rs 25 lakhs to acquire proportionate ownership rights in the property.

The deal signifies a step forward in making high-value real estate accessible to a broader audience through fractional ownership and property tokenisation, the statement said.

Fractional ownership addresses the high costs of owning expensive assets such as real estate, yachts, and private jets.

"Traditional ownership requires significant capital and maintenance, often unaffordable for many. By sharing these costs among multiple investors, fractional ownership allows experience of high-value assets without the full financial burden," it said.

This model also promotes diversification and risk mitigation, thereby increasing potential returns.

RealX Cofounder and CEO Manish Kumar said, "Ayodhya is one of the top appreciating property markets today. With support from central and state governments, the town is poised for rapid growth. Securing a prime property was challenging due to the seller's market, but it was a perfect case for fractional ownership." PTI MJH TRB