REC along with Bank of India to co-finance projects worth Rs 30,000 crore in next 5 years

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) REC Ltd on Wednesday signed an agreement with Bank of India to co-finance Rs 30,000 crore worth of projects in the power, infrastructure and logistics sectors over the next five years under a consortium arrangement.

REC, a Maharatna company, provides long-term loans and other finance to the power sector. The firm, which has also diversified into areas like roads, metro rails, airports and IT, had a loan book of Rs 4.54 lakh crore as of the June 2023.

Under the agreement, REC and BoI will partner to co-finance loans amounting to Rs 30,000 crore for infra projects implementable over the next five years, REC said in a statement. PTI BEN SGC RAM RAM RAM