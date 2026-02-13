REC arm hands over Bellary-Davanagere transmission SPV to PowerGrid

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) State-owned REC on Friday said its arm RECPDCL has handed over the project-specific special purpose vehicle of Bellary Davanagere Power Transmission to Power Grid Corporation.

Power Grid emerged as the successful bidder through a tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by RECPDCL for development of the transmission project on Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) basis, an REC statement said.

According to the statement, REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) handed over the SPV to PowerGrid on February 12, 2026.

The SPV was handed over by Saurabh Rastogi, CEO, RECPDCL to Pankaj Pandey, Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation.

The implementation period of the project is 2 years.

The scheme covers augmentation of transformation capacity at Davanagere PS and Bellary PS, as well as establishment of Bellary-Davanagere second 400 kV Double Circuit line of around 72 km. PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU