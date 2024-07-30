REC arm hands over NERGS-I Power Transmission project to Techno Electric

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL) has handed over a project-specific SPV to Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited.

The special purpose vehicle (SPV) namely NERGS-I Power Transmission has been formed for the establishment of a new 400 kV switching station at Bokajanand New Mariani 400 kV D/c line at Bokajan in Assam, a statement said.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company emerged as the transmission service provider (TSP) for the scheme through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process conducted by RECPDCL, the bid process coordinator.

The SPV was handed over by RECPDCL CEO TSC Bosh to Dinesh Parikh, General Manager (Commercial), Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited in the presence of senior officials of RECPDCL, Central Transmission Utility (CTU) of India Limited and Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited. PTI ABI SGC ABI BAL BAL