REC arm hands over project specific SPV to Apraava Energy

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) State-owned REC Ltd on Wednesday said its arm RECPDCL has handed over a project specific Special Purpose Vehicle to Apraava Energy.

The project will facilitate evacuation of power from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone Ph-IV (Jaisalmer/Barmer Complex), REC said in a statement.

Apraava Energy Pvt Ltd (AEPL) has emerged as the transmission service provider through tariff-based competitive bidding conducted by RECPDCL, the bid process coordinator.

The transmission project will be constructed on Build, Own, Operate & Transfer (BOOT) basis.