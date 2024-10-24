REC arm incorporates subsidiary for power evacuation

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) State-owned REC on Thursday said Ratle Kiru Power Transmission has been incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Power Development & Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL).

RECPDCL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC, the company said in an regulatory filing.

The entity has been incorporated for transmission scheme for evacuation of power from Ratle HEP (hydroelectric project).

RECPDCL acts as the bid process coordinator for selection of transmission service provider through tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) process, for independent inter-state and intrastate transmission project assigned by the Ministry of Power and state governments. PTI ABI ABI SHW