REC board approves Rs 1.7 lakh cr borrowing for FY26

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) State-owned REC Ltd on Wednesday said its board has given nod to raise Rs 1.7 lakh crore from domestic bonds, capital gain tax exempted bonds and Rupee term loans and other instruments in the next financial year.

The Board of Directors of REC Ltd in its meeting held on March 26, 2025, approved a borrowing plan of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for 2025-26, the company said in a regulatory filing.

This borrowing plan includes raising Rs 1.55 lakh crore from domestic bonds, capital gain tax exempted bonds, Rupee term loans from financial institutions and banks as well as external commercial borrowing, the regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, the company will raise Rs 10,000 crore through short term loans and Rs 5,000 crore through commercial papers.

It also approved the appointment of Parminder Chopra, CMD - Power Finance Corporation Ltd as Additional Director on the Board of REC in the capacity of CMD (additional charge) from March 21, 2025. PTI KKS DRR