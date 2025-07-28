REC gets certification for enterprise-wide risk management framework

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) State-owned REC on Monday said it has received certification for its enterprise-wide risk management framework.

REC has been certified with ISO 31000:2018 (Risk management - Guidelines), the company said in a statement.

The official certificate was formally handed over to REC Chief Risk Officer Subrata Aich by Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power.

"This significant achievement marks REC as the first Indian Public Sector Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) to receive this certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI)," it said.

The ISO 31000:2018 is an internationally recognised standard that provides principles and guidelines for effective risk management.

The certification signifies that REC has a structured, comprehensive, and internationally aligned approach to risk management, which will further enhance the confidence of all our stakeholders, including investors and lenders, Aich said.