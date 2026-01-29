REC net profit dips slightly to Rs 4,052.44 cr in October-December

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) State-owned power sector finance company REC Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit dipped slightly by 0.58 per cent to Rs 4,052.44 crore in the December quarter of FY26, mainly due to higher expenses.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,076.35 crore in the year-ago quarter ended December 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total expenses rose to Rs 9,903.89 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 9,105.94 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income also rose to Rs 15,058.60 crore during the quarter from Rs 14,286.91 crore a year ago.

According to a company statement, during the April-December 2025 period, the standalone net profit rose to Rs 12,920 crore from Rs 11,477 crore a year ago.

Net interest income rose to Rs 15,677 crore from Rs 14,191 crore, while the revenue from operations rose to Rs 44,641 crore from Rs 40,752 crore.

Total income during the nine months period rose to Rs 44,781 crore from Rs 40,805 crore, the company said.

Loan disbursements rose to Rs 1,65,458 crore from Rs 1,45,647 crore, up by 14 per cent, and sanctioned loans also increased 23 per cent to Rs 3,33,354 crore from Rs 2,71,814 crore.

It stated that REC is able to maintain its spread at 2.73 per cent and NIM (net interest margin) at 3.52 per cent.

The company's loan book grew to Rs 5.82 lakh crore from Rs 5.66 lakh crore as on December 31, 2025.

Capital adequacy ratio of the company stood at a comfortable 24.26 per cent as of December 2025.

Net worth increased by 13 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs 86,262 crore as on December 31, 2025 from Rs 76,502 crore.

The company said that the annualised earnings per share (EPS) for the period ended December 2025 accelerated by 13 per cent to Rs 65.42 as against Rs 58.11 per share in the same period a year ago.

The company's board also approved the third interim dividend at 46 per cent (Rs 4.601 per equity share of face value of 10 each) for 2025-26.

The record date for the dividend payment is February 6, and the payment shall be paid on or before February 27. PTI KKS HVA