New Delhi (PTI): State-owned REC Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit dipped slightly by 0.58 per cent to Rs 4,052.44 crore in the December quarter of FY26, mainly due to higher expenses.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,076.35 crore in the year-ago quarter ended December 2024, a regulatory filing showed.

Total expenses rose to Rs 9,903.89 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 9,105.94 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income also rose to Rs 15,058.60 crore in the quarter from Rs 14,286.91 crore a year ago.

The board also approved the third interim dividend at 46 per cent (Rs 4.601 per equity share of face value of 10 each) for 2025-26.

The record date for the dividend payment is February 6, and the payment shall be paid on or before February 27.