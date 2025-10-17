REC net profit rises 9 pc to Rs 4,414.93 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) State-owned REC Ltd on Friday posted an over 9 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 4,414.93 crore in September quarter, on higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 4,037.72 crore in the second quarter of preceding 2024-25 financial year, REC Ltd said in an exchange filing.

In the latest July-September period, the company registered a 10.62 per cent rise in total revenues to Rs 15,162.38 crore from Rs 13,706.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Interest income rose to Rs 14,589.97 crore from Rs 13,484.82 crore in Q2 FY25.

REC, under the Ministry of Power, is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), which provides long-term loans and other financing products to states, Centre and private companies for creation of infrastructure assets in the country. PTI ABI HVA