REC shares zoom nearly 9 pc

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Shares of REC Ltd on Thursday zoomed nearly 9 per cent on the bourses, a day after the state-owned company posted a 21 per cent rise in its net profit in the June quarter.

In the early trade, the scrip climbed 7.29 per cent to Rs 186.20 apiece and later settled 8.70 per cent higher at Rs 188.65 per share on the NSE.

On the BSE, the shares finished 8.53 per cent up to settle at Rs 188.25 apiece.

During the day, shares of REC hit its 52-week high on both BSE and NSE of Rs 189 and 188.95 apiece, respectively.

In volume terms, 6 crore shares were traded on the NSE while 21.35 lakh shares on the BSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 440.38 points or 0.66 per cent lower at 66,266.82 points while Nifty tanked 118.40 points to finish at 19,659.90 points on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state-owned firm posted a 21 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968.05 crore in the June quarter, primarily on the back of higher revenues.

In the year-ago period, the profit stood at Rs 2,454.16 crore, the company said in its filing to the BSE.

REC's total income in the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 11,091.77 crore, up from Rs 9,506.06 crore in the same period a year ago.

The REC board approved an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each for 2023-24.

The board also approved a proposal to increase the overall borrowing limit of the company from Rs 4,50,000 crore to Rs 6,00,000 crore and in any foreign currency equivalent to USD 16 billion to USD 20 billion. PTI HG SHW