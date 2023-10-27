REC subsidiary hands over SPV Ramgarh II Transmission to Power Grid Corporation

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) State-owned REC Ltd arm REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) on Friday announced handing over of a special purpose vehicle ‘Ramgarh II Transmission Ltd’ to Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

The selection of PGCIL was carried out through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) by RECPDCL, according to a statement.

The work involves the implementation of a 765/400kV & 2x500 MVA 400/220 kV pooling station at Ramgarh along with 765kV D/c line (Ramgarh PS to Bhadla-3 PS) in Rajasthan, the statement added.

The target for implementation of the project is 18 months.

After implementation, it would help in the evacuation of RE (renewable energy) power from Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) in Rajasthan.

RECPDCL handed over the project-specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle), formed for the construction of Transmission Project viz., ‘Ramgarh II Transmission Ltd to PGCIL Limited on October 26, 2023, it stated.

The SPV was handed over by Rajesh Kumar, CEO, RECPDCL to Pankaj Pandey, Executive Director, PGCIL.

With the handing over of this, RECPDCL has successfully handed over 54 transmission projects till now costing around Rs 75,000 crore. PTI KKS DR DRR