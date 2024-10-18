Received favourable interim injunction from Madras HC in Massey Fergusonbrand ownership suit: TAFE

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Farm equipment maker TAFE on Friday said the Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction in its favour in the ownership suit of the Massey Ferguson (MF) brand against US-based AGCO Corporation.

TAFE had filed a civil suit before the Madras High Court against AGCO's subsidiary Massey Ferguson Corporation claiming that the said trademarks distinctive of TAFE in India, are exclusively owned by TAFE.

It had sought a declaration that TAFE owns the Massey Ferguson Brand/Trademarks in India.

TAFE had also sought "interim injunctions restraining AGCO's Massey Ferguson Corp and their representatives from interfering with TAFE's exclusive use of the MF Brands/Trademarks in any manner and from representing themselves as the owner/proprietor/rights holder etc. of the Massey Ferguson Brands / Trademarks pending disposal of the suit".

"The high court after hearing detailed submissions from both parties, by an ad-interim order pronounced yesterday (October 17, 2024) granted the above injunctive reliefs in favour of TAFE," the company said in a statement.

The details of the order passed by the court are expected shortly, it added.

Last month, TAFE had also filed contempt of court petition against AGCO, which had terminated multiple agreements with TAFE with immediate effect.

The terminated agreements included the Massey Ferguson brand licence and distributor agreements for India, Nepal, and Bhutan, along with an intellectual property licence agreement covering India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Bhutan. PTI RKL ANU ANU