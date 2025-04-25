Reckitt expects 'sustained strong volume growth' in India in 2025

New Delhi: British FMCG major Reckitt expects a "sustained strong volume growth" from markets in India throughout this year, its global chief executive officer Kris Licht has said.

Reckitt, which owns popular brands as Dettol, Lysol, Durex, Harpic and Veet etc had seen "some really strong volume growth in emerging markets led by China and India" in the January-March quarter, said Licht in the earnings call earlier this week.

"... We fully expect sustained strong volume growth in China and India and in other emerging markets as we go through this year," he said while replying to a query on growth.

During the March quarter, the India market "performed well" up in high single digits, driven by its two leading brands Dettol and Harpic.

Besides, Reckitt's VMS (Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements) segment also performed well in India.

"We have seen some really strong volume growth in emerging markets led by China and India, and really in the germ protection and intimate wellness space. There are no meaningful one-offs in that. We absolutely expect that to continue," Licht added.

In the March quarter, the British FMCG major's volume growth was up 0.3 per cent for Core Reckitt, driven by strong performance in emerging markets, including India.

"Dettol delivered double-digit growth led by innovation in new segments such as washing machine cleaners and strong performance of our bar soap business in India," the company said in its earnings statement.

Dettol's high-single-digit growth in India also reflected the benefit of pricing actions taken in the prior year," it said.

"Harpic grew in high single digits in the quarter, led by double-digit growth in India driven by increased penetration and entry into the drain cleaner segment," it said.

Reckitt's net revenue from emerging markets grew over 10.7 per cent on a LFL basis in Q1 to 1,044 million British Pounds.

The group's net revenue was at 3,683 million British Pounds in Q1 of 2025, though volume was down 1.9 per cent, according to the earnings statement issued on April 23.

India is a major market for the Reckitt group, where it operates with brands which includes - Dettol, Lysol, Harpic, Vanish, Strepsils, Veet.