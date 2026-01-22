Recognise supplements as part of overall wellness, rationalise custom duty on nutraceutical ingredients: Amway India MD

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Food and dietary supplements need to be recognised as an integral part of overall wellness and customs duty on imported supplements and ingredients used in nutraceutical and other products must be rationalised, according to direct selling major Amway India Managing Director Rajneesh Chopra.

Sharing a wishlist ahead of the Union Budget, he said the 2025 GST rationalisation was a game changer for India's nutraceutical sector, delivering simplified tax structures and providing significant relief to consumers, and we commend the government for this bold reform.

"As India advances towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Budget 2026 presents a timely opportunity to further strengthen the overall health and well-being ecosystem," Chopra said in a statement.

Elaborating on the company's demands, he said, "We recommend formally recognising food and dietary supplements as an integral part of overall wellness, with the potential to improve health outcomes while unlocking significant economic value." Chopra further said, "The budget should focus on simplifying customs duty structure by rationalising customs duty slabs on imported supplements, ingredients used in nutraceutical, beauty and personal care, and select consumer durables." Such measures, he said would enhance India's trade competitiveness, boost local manufacturing and exports aligning with the "Make in India" initiative.

"This should be complemented by Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, targeted tax benefits, and export-linked incentives to support global expansion," Chopra said.

At present, the majority of Amway's essential imports of health and nutraceutical supplements -- both finished products and raw materials -- fall within a customs duty bracket of around 50 per cent.

Chopra noted that the Budget should also consider introducing lower income tax slabs for small businesses like direct sellers/distributors, sole proprietors, similar to the fiscal support extended to start-ups through deferred taxation to enable grassroots entrepreneurship.

Such a step would enable millions, including women and those in smaller towns, to participate meaningfully in the formal economic growth and drive more inclusive development, he said.

He also called for a dedicated budgetary support for clinical research and evidence-based nutrition, saying it will be crucial to strengthening consumer trust and enhancing the global credibility of Indian-made supplements, firmly positioning India as a trusted, science-led hub for preventive health and long-term well-being. PTI RKL MR