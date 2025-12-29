Record 44.5 GW renewable energy capacity added till Nov this year: MNRE

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The country added a record 44.5 gigawatt of renewable energy capacity, including 35 GW from solar, till November this year, an official statement said on Monday.

The total renewable energy installed capacity reached 253.96 GW in November 2025, registering an increase of over 23 per cent as compared to 205.52 GW a year ago, the statement from Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.

The highest-ever renewable energy capacity addition has been made during 2025. The total renewable energy capacity added during the year (till November) is 44.51 GW, nearly double as compared to 24.72 GW during the same period last year.

Solar is the major contributor in this progress. Solar capacity addition is 34.98 GW as compared to 20.85 GW during the same period last year.

The overall solar energy installed capacity reached 132.85 GW in November 2025, registering an increase of over 41 per cent as compared to 94.17 GW in November 2024.

Wind capacity also registered a substantial growth with capacity addition of 5.82 GW compared to 3.2 GW during the same period last year.

Wind energy installed capacity crossed 50 GW mark in March 2025. The wind energy installed capacity reached 53.99 GW in November 2025, which is an increase of over 12.5 per cent as compared to 47.96 GW in November 2024.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Pralhad Joshi, Minister for New and Renewable Energy said the rooftop installations under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has crossed the 25-lakh household mark.

"Guided by the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, 25 lakh households are now empowered with rooftop solar under the @PMSuryaGhar Muft Bijli Yojana, bringing cleaner power, lower bills and a sustainable future to millions of families," he said.