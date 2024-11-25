Record dispatch of 0.617 MT coal on Nov 24

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The single-day coal dispatch from commercial mines was the highest ever at 0.617 million tonne on Sunday, a coal ministry statement said.

"This represents a remarkable 36 per cent growth compared to the dispatch of 0.453 MT on the same day last year, demonstrating the sector's robust growth under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and marks a significant stride towards realizing the Viksit Bharat vision," it said.

Coal dispatch refers to the process of moving coal from a mine to a dispatch point such as a port, railway siding, or inland waterways terminal.

Of the total dispatch of 0.617 MT, 0.536 MT was to the power sector and 0.081 MT to the non-power sector.

The monthly progressive dispatch has reached 12.810 MT, with a substantial year-to-date dispatch of 116.373 MT, highlighting the sustained growth in coal production and distribution.

This unprecedented achievement reflects the transformative impact of commercial coal mining reforms under the self reliant initiative.

"The record dispatch not only strengthens our energy security but also accelerates our progress towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned under Viksit Bharat," the ministry said. PTI SID ANU ANU