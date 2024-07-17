Record electricity demand met on Jul 16: Punjab Power Minister

Chandigarh, July 17 (PTI) Punjab's power utility PSPCL met a record electricity demand of 3,626 lakh units on July 16, said power minister Harbhajan Singh on Wednesday.

The minister said amid humid weather conditions, the state has seen a surge in demand for electricity.

The increase has been observed in domestic consumption, irrigation for the paddy crop, and industrial use, he said.

Singh said on June 23, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) supplied 3,563 lakh units in a day, which was a record at that time.

This record has now been surpassed on July 16, he said in a statement.

"This achievement is the result of strategic planning and efficient resource management, " he said, adding that all available resources within and outside the state were fully utilized to ensure stable and reliable power supply. PTI CHS MR