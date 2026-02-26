Recovery of MahaRERA dues to be intensified, minister Desai informs assembly

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) The government will take strict action to recover pending dues under Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), state minister Shambhuraj Desai told the assembly on Thursday.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar regarding non-implementation of MahaRERA orders issued for compensation to homebuyers, Desai said the state government aims to raise the recovery rate beyond 34 per cent.

The Centre has directed states to ensure effective implementation of RERA in the interest of homebuyers, Desai said, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also reviewed the issue with chief secretaries of all states and advised a strict recovery policy.

"The state government has issued special instructions to all district collectors to speed up recovery. Officials have been directed to trace properties of defaulting builders through land records, stamp and registration department, property tax department, company registration authorities, RTO and, if required, the income tax department," Desai informed the House.

Properties of developers in other districts will also be identified and recovery will be carried out through the Revenue Recovery Certificate (RRC) process, the minister added.

The chief secretary has been holding review meetings with divisional commissioners and district collectors, and special attention will be given to districts like Kolhapur, Mumbai and Palghar where recovery is low, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Housing Minister Eknath Shinde has also directed regular review meetings with officials, and strict action will be taken to improve the recovery rate, Desai said. PTI MR BNM