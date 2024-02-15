RECPDCL hands over Pachora Power Transmission SPV to GR Infraprojects

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) State-owned REC on Thursday said its arm RECPDCL has handed over Pachora Power Transmission SPV to GR Infraprojects.

The SPV was formed for the establishment of the Interstate Transmission Project for evacuation of power from renewable energy (RE) projects in Rajgarh (1,000 MW) SEZ in Madhya Pradesh-phase II through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, REC said in a statement.

The special purpose vehicle (SPV) Pachora Power Transmission was handed over to the successful bidder GR Infraprojects in the presence of senior officials from RECPDCL.

Additionally, representatives from the Central Transmission Utility of India Limited (CTUIL) and other key stakeholders attended the event, it said.

RECPDCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Limited, has been acting as bid process coordinator (BPC) for tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) in transmission line projects and RE-bundling projects.

Under the Ministry of Power, REC Limited is a non-banking finance company (NBFC), and infrastructure financing company (IFC).