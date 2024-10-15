RECPDCL hands over Rajasthan-IV H-1 Power Transmission to Power Grid Corp

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) State-owned REC Ltd on Tuesday said its arm REC Power Development and Consultancy Lted (RECPDCL) has handed over Rajasthan-IV H-1 Power Transmission Ltd, a project special purpose vehicle (SPV) to Power Grid Corp.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) emerged as the transmission service provider (TSP) through tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process conducted by RECPDCL, the BPC (Bid Process Coordinator), for development of the transmission project on BOOT (Build, Own, Operate & Transfer) basis, the statement said.

According to the statement, RECPDCL handed over a project-specific SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) viz, Rajasthan-IV H-1 Power Transmission Ltd to PGCIL on October 15, 2024 at Gurugram.

The SPV was handed over by T S C Bosh, CEO, RECPDCL, to Satyaprakash Dash, Company Secretary, PGCIL.

The project is targeted for implementation in 24 months, it stated. PTI KKS TRB