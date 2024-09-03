RECPDCL hands over Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission to G R Infraprojects

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) on Tuesday handed over a project-specific special purpose vehicle, Tumkur-II REZ Power Transmission Ltd, to G R Infraprojects.

G R Infraprojects Ltd (GRIL) emerged as the transmission service provider through a tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by RECPDCL - the bid process coordinator, for the development of the above transmission project on a build, own, operate & transfer basis, according to a company statement.

The project covers the establishment of 400/220 kV, 4X500 MVA pooling station near Tumkur, Karnataka, and 27.2 kilometres of 400 kV line along with associated works, the statement said.

The project is targeted for implementation in 24 months.

RECPDCL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Ltd, has been providing knowledge-based consultancy and expert project implementation services to several state power distribution companies/power departments of states.

The state-owned firm's arm has also been acting as bid process coordinator for inter-state as well as intrastate transmission projects and RE-Bundling projects implemented through tariff-based competitive bidding. PTI KKS SHW