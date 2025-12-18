Recruitment platform WorkIndia raises Rs 97 cr in funding round

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Recruitment platform WorkIndia on Thursday said it has secured Rs 97 crore funding, which will be used to upgrade its technology platform, expansion into new high-demand regions, and drive innovation.

The Series B fundraise was led by Aavishkaar Capital, which chipped in Rs 75 crore, while existing investor BEENEXT Capital invested Rs 22 crore, it said.

The fresh capital will be used to upgrade WorkIndia's technology platform, improve job matching between employers and candidates, expand into new high-demand regions, and drive innovation, the blue and grey-collar employees' recruitment firm said.

With sustained profitability, WorkIndia further cements its position as the category builder in the blue-collar recruitment space, it said.

"This funding comes at the perfect time as we enter our next growth phase... With this investment, we'll reach millions more people across the country and make finding reliable work easier than ever," said Nilesh Dungarwal, Co-founder and CEO of WorkIndia.

Blue and grey-collar workers are the backbone of India's economy, and the company aims to create a transparent, tech-driven job platform for this workforce, he added.

The platform connects workers across over 50 job categories, including delivery, retail, field sales, and warehouse operations, with employers seeking reliable talent.

Beyond matching job seekers with opportunities, WorkIndia also caters to the MSME segment with its hiring solutions, tailored for small businesses.