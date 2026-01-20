Recyclekaro plans to invest about Rs 500 crore by 2030

Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) E-waste and lithium-ion battery recycling firm Recyclekaro on Tuesday said it plans to invest around Rs 500 crore by 2030 in a phased manner to develop research infrastructure and undertake a structured talent build-out over the next 12 to 24 months.

The company also inaugurated its Rare Earths and Advanced Materials Research Centre at Wada, Palghar, near Mumbai, aimed at advancing urban mining and critical material recovery from e-waste and end-of-life batteries amid its plans to scale rare earth processing capacity to 20,000 MT, supported by R&D-led process improvements.

Spread across five acres, the facility has been conceived as a research-led, long-term platform that will evolve over the next five years, the company said.

The company said it has the processing capacity of 24,500 MT of e-waste and 10,000 MT of lithium-ion battery waste, building a strong operational base to support responsible resource recovery at scale.

The Wada research centre is intended to accelerate the next phase of this evolution, building indigenous scientific and process capability to strengthen the country's mineral security, it said.

To build sustained capability, Recyclekaro will invest around Rs 500 crore by 2030, in a phased manner, to develop a world-class research infrastructure and undertake a structured talent build-out over the next 12 to 24 months, it said.

The company plans to onboard research scientists, PhD holders and doctoral researchers, and specialised roles across disciplines, such as materials science, metallurgy, and chemical engineering.

"India's mineral security must be strengthened not only through imports or mining, but also through what we can recover. This centre will advance the science of urban mining by improving material understanding, recovery pathways, and process efficiencies, so end-of-life products can become a more reliable resource for a circular and self-reliant," said Rajesh Gupta, founder and Managing Director, Recyclekaro.

The Wada Centre, recyclekaro said, will drive deeper material understanding and process optimisation, enabling the organised recycling ecosystem to play a more meaningful role in India's strategic materials roadmap, it added.