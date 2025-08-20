Recycling firm Lohum inaugurates research centre in Greater Noida

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Recycling player Lohum on Wednesday announced the inauguration of a Research & Innovation Center in Greater Noida to promote innovation in the field of critical minerals.

The Research & Innovation Center was inaugurated by Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, the company said in a statement.

The new innovation centre is aligned with the government's National Critical Mineral Mission to advance research and innovation in a value chain vital for the country’s economy, energy security, and technological leadership.

"The government is committed to promoting innovation in the field of critical minerals, and Lohum’s new Research & Innovation Center is a commendable step in that direction. It will play a pivotal role in accelerating India’s transition towards mineral independence and sustainable energy," the minister was quoted as saying in the statement. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL