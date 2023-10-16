Recycling player Vikas Ecotech to evaluate consolidation plan with Vrindaa Advanced Materials

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Recycling player Vikas Ecotech on Monday said its board has approved the evaluation of a consolidation proposal of the company with Vrindaa Advanced Materials.

The board of directors of the company in a meeting held on Monday granted in-principle approval for evaluating consolidation proposal of the company with Vrindaa Advanced Materials (VAML) and also appointed Price Waterhouse & Co LLP for the evaluation of consolidation proposal from tax and regulatory perspective, Vikas Ecotech said in a regulatory filing.

"The board believes that such consolidation would create a larger and stronger entity, subject to statutory, regulatory and other approvals including relevant third-party consents. This will help to pool in the experience, expertise, resources and client base of the two companies," it said.

According to the filing, New Delhi-based VAML is engaged in the business of speciality polymer compounds. During the financial year ended March 31, 2023, its total income stood at Rs 192.5 crore. It is a debt-free entity.

"Vikas EcoTech (board) clears merger proposal with Vrindaa Advanced Materials Limited," the company said in a separate statement. PTI ABI HVA