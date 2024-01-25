Recycling reduces burden on natural resources; India to be hub for circular economy: Pralhad Joshi

Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday emphasised on the importance of recycling metals for circular economy, saying the process reduces the burden on natural resources, which are "finite".

Advertisment

The minister for coal and mines made the remarks at the 11th International Material Recycling Conference (IMRC) in Kolkata.

As far as minerals are concerned, their resources (reserves) are finite and recycling metals such as steel and aluminium, reduces the burden on natural resources for these materials, the minister said in a video address.

Recycling is important because it is sustainable. It plays an important role in consuming the available resources minimising the energy consumption in metal processing. The government wants to make India a hub of circular economy, Joshi said. However, mining is also important, he said, as the sector provides livelihood to crores of people in the country.

Advertisment

The recycling process helps divert the metal scrap from landfills, helps offset carbon emissions and saves energy consumption, Joshi added.

In his address, former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant termed recycling as "a socio economic opportunity".

This (recycling) is an opportunity to create jobs. All end-of-life products are raw materials, he said at the conference organised by Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI).

Advertisment

"We should all be pro-planet people that brings the relevance of circular economy for India to advance. It's a trillion dollar business and everyone should be a champion to make India a world leader," Kant said.

MRAI President Sanjay Mehta said scrap contributes 30-35 per cent to India's overall steel production.

Similarly, it helps contribute in production of several ferrous and non-ferrous metals, reducing the burden on natural resources, Mehta said.

About 2,000 delegates from 35 nations attended the two-day conference, which focuses on increasing usage of scrap to promote circular economy, help India achieve net-zero goals and minimise impact on the environment, he added. PTI ABI TRB