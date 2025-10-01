SRK joins billionaire club, thanks to Red Chillies Entertainment

Mumbai: Actor Shah Rukh Khan has become a billionaire with a fortune of Rs 12,490 crore, according to a list of the wealthiest people published on Wednesday.

Khan and his family, who run Red Chillies Entertainment and also have business interests in diverse fields, including co-owning an IPL franchise and stakes in alcohol companies, is the richest Bollywood celebrity, as per the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025.

Juhi Chawla, SRK's co-star in several memorable films, including Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr and Yes Boss, and also a business partner in several ventures, such as the Kolkata Knight Riders cricket team, has a fortune of Rs 7,790 crore.

Chawla and her family have the second biggest fortune among celebrities, as per the list.

Hrithik Roshan, whose business interests include lifestyle and fitness brand HRX, comes third with a fortune of Rs 2,160 crore.

Karan Johar has amassed a fortune of Rs 1,880 crore with the Dharma Productions banner raking in the moolah for him.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his family's wealth has been pegged at Rs 1,630 crore by the report, which attributed the superstar's investments for the path to riches.