Red Hat outlines AI strategy; CEO says impact of Open Source ecosystem in AI world visible

Denver, May 8 (PTI) The impact of open source ecosystem in the realm of AI is becoming visible and the momentum is set to accelerate, Red Hat CEO Matt Hicks has said as the IBM-owned enterprise open source solutions provider outlined its strategy and push on AI.

At his keynote address at the Red Hat Summit, Hicks predicted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) won't be built by a single vendor, rather it will be defined by flexibility of choices.

He observed that innovation has moved at a fast clip, with advancements unfolding every month, week and hour.

Open source and academia are at the centre of innovation, he asserted.

According to him, the staggering rate and pace of academic advancement has found the "perfect intersection" in Open Source and AI models.

Today, the capabilities in AI are being developed by some of the best academic researchers, with Open Source helping unlock potential, he pointed out.

"The most interesting thing that happened to AI over last year has been explosion of choices, what used to be only achievable in trillion perimetre models is being now being replicated in models orders of magnitude smaller... capabilities that just a year ago were coupled to high end, fairly-exotic hardware can now run on a laptop," he said.

At the same time, training techniques that once ran in hundreds of millions of dollars are being replicated for a fraction of the costs, said the top boss of Red Hat.

Red Hat, which was acquired by IBM in a USD 34 billion mega deal in 2018, is laying bold bets on AI.

This year, the Red Hat Summit focuses on open source and AI, and "incredible impact" when the two are combined, Hicks said.

"We are now seeing impact of broadening Open Source ecosystem in the world of AI and this is not going to slowdown as models get smaller, as training gets cheaper, as capabilities grow, the knowledge of this tech will expand," Hicks said.

He added, "The breakthrough from MIT today will be expanded on by IITs in India tomorrow... researchers will use this as a channel for their next concept and in turn they will equip developers to build their next idea." AI, he said, won't be built by a single vendor, nor is it going to revolve around a single monilithic model.

"... your choice where to run AI will be everywhere and it is going to be based on Open Source," he said.

Red Hat has also made a slew of announcements at the flagship event, alongside a slew of partnerships and collaborations.

The provider of open source software solutions has announced the launch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI), a foundation model platform that enables users to develop, test and deploy generative AI (GenAI) models more seamlessly.

Red Hat further announced that it has infused Generative AI across hybrid cloud portfolio with Red Hat Lightspeed.

"Red Hat Lightspeed will expand generative AI capabilities to Red Hat's industry-leading Linux and hybrid cloud application platforms, helping to make complex computing tasks more efficient and accessible across skill levels," the company said in a release.

Red Hat Inc has also announced a collaboration with Intel to power enterprise AI usages on Red Hat OpenShift AI.

Together, the two companies will facilitate the delivery of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions on Intel AI products for model development and training, model serving, management and monitoring more seamlessly across a hybrid cloud infrastructure. PTI MBI (The PTI journalist is in Denver at the invitation of Red Hat) TRB