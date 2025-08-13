redBus forays into affordable hotel segment

Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Online bus ticketing platform redBus on Wednesday said it is expanding services to budget-friendly accommodation with the launch of redBus Hotels.

With this, redBus is strengthening its position as a one-stop travel companion for the country's growing base of price-conscious users, the company said in a statement.

"With redBus Hotels, travellers can compare and book verified accommodations online, saving time, avoiding uncertainty, and finding the right fit without walking from place to place.

"This platform is also intended to help budget hotels, hostels, and homestay owners boost their visibility, improve occupancy, and grow their business," redBus Chief Executive Officer Prakash Sangam said.

Currently active across over 2,000 cities and with room rates starting at just Rs 399, redBus Hotels is set to scale rapidly, he added. PTI SM SHW