redBus partners with UP State Road Transportation Corp

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Online bus ticketing platform redBus on Friday announced a partnership with Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for online ticket booking facility.

With this partnership, passengers will have access to more round-the-clock bus ticket booking options on routes within Uttar Pradesh as well as routes from Uttar Pradesh to other states, including Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Bihar, redBus said in a statement.

UPSRTC runs over 11,200 bus services with 1,50,000 seats across 35,000 trips per day on more than 3,000 routes.

"We aim to offer passengers more choices for booking bus tickets as per their convenience. As part of this initiative, now UPSRTC bus tickets can be booked through redBus platform also. UPSRTC can also get access to the largest online booking customer base by partnering with redBus," UPSRTC Additional Managing Director Annapurna Garg said.

redBus Chief Business Officer Manoj Agarwala said it sees an enormous opportunity for private online ticketing platforms to support lakhs of bus travellers through digital ticketing. PTI SM RAM