redBus rolls out services in Tamil language

Chennai: Online bus ticketing platform provider redBus has rolled out its services in Tamil language aimed at enhancing its services in the regional market.

This initiative aims to bridge linguistic barriers and enhance overall user satisfaction. It is expected to help customers who are conversant primarily with Tamil including those from rural areas to book tickets online, easily and seamlessly.

"Introducing our services in Tamil, one of the most widely spoken languages in India. It represents a pivotal step in redBus's commitment to linguistic inclusivity and regional accessibility, especially for customers from smaller towns and rural areas," redBus Head of Product Saurabh Shakya said in a company statement on Tuesday.

The service in the Tamil language was unveiled on April 14, commemorating Tamil New Year's Day.

Through the Tamil interface, users can effortlessly navigate all features and functionalities of the redBus mobile application.

With Tamil Nadu being a pivotal market for redBus, the launch marks a significant step towards providing a localized and user-friendly platform for Tamil-speaking customers.

"This move signifies our dedication to offering a seamless bus ticketing experience tailored to diverse linguistic preferences and we believe this not only enhances convenience but also reflects our broader vision of empowering travelers to plan and book their journeys in their native language," Shakya said.

redBus is planning to expand its language-based offerings in the coming months including Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, and other regional languages.