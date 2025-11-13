Reddy to inaugurate mines ministry pavilion at India International Trade Fair on Friday

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Coal and mines minister G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the pavilion of the mines ministry at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 on Friday.

The 14-day India International Trade Fair (IITF) will begin at Bharat Mandapam here on November 14.

The mines ministry's pavilion will showcase the country's rich mineral resources, technological advancements, and contribution towards building a Viksit Bharat - Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Spread over 1,500 sq metres, the pavilion will offer visitors a dynamic and informative experience through thematic exhibits, interactive activities, and displays highlighting the achievements and vision of India's mining and mineral sector, the mines ministry said in a statement.

The pavilion will feature participation from all Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and attached, subordinate, and autonomous organisations under the ministry, including National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco), Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL), Geological Survey of India (GSI), Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Ltd (MECL), Jawaharlal Nehru Aluminium Research Development and Design Centre (JNARDDC) and the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM).

A special thematic zone will focus on the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) -- an initiative aimed at strengthening India's critical mineral ecosystem.

This section, curated by the ministry, will feature the Non-Ferrous Technology Development Centre (NFTDC), showcasing key achievements and technological innovations supporting the exploration, processing, and utilisation of critical and strategic minerals essential for India's clean energy and industrial growth. PTI SID HVA