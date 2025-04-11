Redevelopment work on 104 train stations under Amrit Bharat scheme completed: Minister

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Of the 1,300 train stations being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat scheme nationwide, work on 104 of them has been completed, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

The scheme aims to enhance and modernize stations throughout the Railways network and provide passengers with better facilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the station redevelopment scheme in 2023.

Addressing the media at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, Vaishnaw informed that redevelopment work is nearing completion in many of these 1,300 stations, of which 132 are located in Maharashtra.

Also, significant progress in work has been reported at many other stations, the minister added.

"Nowhere in the world has a station redevelopment project of this scale taken place," Vaishnaw said.

At the press meet, the minister showed photographs of the ongoing work at stations covered under the scheme, including Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), which is being developed as a world-class train facility.

The minister noted the work of CSMT station redevelopment, which is estimated to cost Rs 1,800 crore, is "huge," and it is going at a "very fast pace".

On completion of the redevelopment work, CSTM, a British-era complex in south Mumbai, will appear much better than Kings Cross station in London, he maintained.

The scheme aims to equip stations with modern amenities such as waiting lounges, food courts, clean restrooms, lifts, escalators, and digital facilities, Vaishnaw said.

Besides CSMT, some of the major stations included under the scheme in Maharashtra are: Dadar (Central and Western), Andheri (Mumbai), Pune, Nashik Road, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, among others.

During the interaction, Vaishnav said the Centre has already approved the doubling of Gondia-Ballarshah railway line, a 240km strategic corridor in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, with an investment of Rs 4,819 crore.

"With the doubling of Godia-Ballarshah rail line, a complete separate corridor will be available for north-to-south movement," he maintained, highlighting the significance of the project.

This key project will strengthen Maharashtra's rail links with Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, boosting regional trade and integration, the minister said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the press conference. PTI KK MR RSY