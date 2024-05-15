RED.Health raises USD 20 million

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Medical emergency response platform RED.Health on Wednesday said it has raised USD 20 million (around Rs 167 crore) in Series B funding round.

The new investment was led by Jungle Ventures and saw participation from existing and new investors, including HealthQuad, HealthX, and Alteria Capital, it said in a statement.

The company intends to utilise the funds to bring in technology-driven solutions like auto-dispatch system that will minimise human errors and optimise response time, it added.

"With this round, we're set to scale operations in becoming the only integrated medical emergency response platform in India," RED.Health Founder and CEO Prabhdeep Singh said. PTI MSS SHW