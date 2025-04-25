Redington, Banyan Cloud come together to simplify cloud security

Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) Technology solutions provider Redington Ltd has signed a strategic partnership with Banyan Cloud, a US-based cybersecurity firm, to accelerate the adoption of secure cloud infrastructure in the country.

Redington Ltd, Head Software Solutions Group-India, Sridhar S said cloud security is becoming a critical priority for Indian enterprises as the adoption of diverse cloud solutions accelerates.

"This calls for a stronger cloud security posture and comprehensive, integrated protection," he said in a company statement on Friday.

Through this collaboration, Redington India would serve as a value-added distributor thereby bringing Banyan Cloud's suite of security solutions to organisations across key industries.

"Our partnership with Banyan Cloud reflects our commitment to supporting secure digital transformation. By leveraging Banyan Cloud's advanced Zero Trust and Cloud Security Posture Management capabilities, along with Redington's robust channel ecosystem, we aim to deliver future-ready cybersecurity solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the Indian market," Sridhar said.

The partnership aims to simplify cloud security and strengthen compliance by offering Banyan Cloud's integrated tools for unified visibility, threat protection and regulatory adherence.

Focused on sectors like banking, financial services and insurance, information technology, and healthcare, the alliance leverages Redington's extensive partner and reseller ecosystem to help businesses adopt secure and scalable cloud environments with greater speed and efficiency.

Banyan Cloud CEO Nagesh Konduru said, "This partnership will enable businesses to adopt scalable and secure cloud infrastructure while maintaining compliance and mitigating risks." "Together, we aim to advance cloud security awareness and support digital transformation, helping organisations confidently and securely navigate their digital transformation journeys," Konduru said. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH