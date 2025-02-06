Redington Ltd clocks Q3 profit after tax at Rs 402.96 cr

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Redington Ltd, a holistic technology solutions provider, has reported a consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ending December 31, 2024 at Rs 402.96 crore following a strong execution across business segments, the company said on Thursday.

The city-headquartered company had registered a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 347.88 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2024 the consolidated profit stood at Rs 902.88 crore, as against Rs 914.72 crore registered in the corresponding period of last financial year.

In a company statement on Thursday, Redington Ltd said, "the strong execution across business segments and geographies drove this performance. Redington Ltd remained agile, adapting to market conditions while securing new opportunities." "Our record breaking Q3-FY25 performance is our commitment to innovation, adaptability, and execution excellence. By seamlessly integrating an omni-channel strategy, we are bridging the gap between brands, consumers, SMBs and enterprises - delivering tailored go to market solutions and unlocking new growth opportunities," Redington Ltd, Group CEO, V S Hariharan said on the financial performance.

The consolidated total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 26,764.43 crore from Rs 23,549.53 crore registered a year ago. For the nine month period ending December 31, 2024 the consolidated total income surged to Rs 73,061.94 crore as compared to Rs 67,096.82 crore registered during the corresponding period of last year.

"Through our investments in digital platforms, cutting-edge technology and value-added distribution, we are empowering our partners and driving meaningful transformation. Moving forward as businesses increasingly adopt AI, cloud and cybersecurity solutions, we are well-positioned to enable seamless technology access and accelerate digital adoption across markets," he said.

The Cloud Business segment grew 42 per cent year-on-year, maintaining strong momentum while the Technology Solutions division rose by 28 per cent year-on-year driven by demand and large-scale project wins, the company added. PTI VIJ ADB