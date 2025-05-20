Redington Ltd records Q4 standalone profit at Rs 209.45 cr

Chennai, May 20 (PTI) Integrated technology solutions provider Redington Ltd on Tuesday reported a standalone profit of Rs 209.45 crore for the January–March 2025 quarter, the company said.

The city-headquartered firm had registered a profit of Rs 160.57 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the profit grew to Rs 1,443.78 crore, as compared to Rs 1,081.24 crore registered in the year-ago period.

The standalone total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 13,137.14 crore, from Rs 10,510.98 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, the total income stood at Rs 49,543.58 crore, as compared to Rs 41,740.56 crore in the previous financial year, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Commenting on the financial performance, Redington Ltd Group CEO V S Hariharan said, "building on the momentum from Q3, our Q4 results reaffirm Redington's commitment to profitable growth and market leadership." "This year, we have achieved stable growth across all business units and geographies. Our focus on strategic markets, both established and emerging, has delivered sustainable results," he added.

The Board of Directors, which met on May 19, has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6.80 per equity share, equivalent to 39.5 per cent of consolidated profits excluding divestment gains, subject to the approval of shareholders.