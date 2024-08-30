Redington Ltd's Chennai office bags LEED Platinum certification

Chennai, Aug 30 (PTI) Redington Ltd, the integrated technology solutions provider, on Friday said its Corporate office in the city, has bagged the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Platinum rating from the United States' Green Building Council.

The recognition marks the company's commitment towards reducing carbondioxide emissions, promoting environmental sustainability, enhancing energy efficiency, optimising indoor air and environmental quality, among others.

The Chennai office has the capacity to accommodate over 500 associates and it is equipped with advanced energy management systems, including energy-efficient lighting, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) systems and also has a rooftop solar power plant.

The LEED Platinum certification reflects the ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and energy efficiency of Redington Ltd, a company statement said today.

"The LEED Platinum certification awarded to our Chennai corporate office is a reflection of our commitment to environmental responsibility and excellence in building practices. This recognition highlights our continuous efforts to integrate sustainable solutions into our operations, ensuring that we contribute positively to the environment and society," company Group CEO V S Hariharan said.